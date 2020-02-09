Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Lifestyle

Oscars fashion: Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet go luxe casual for Hollywood’s big night

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish arrives at the 92nd Academy Awards in Chanel.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Khanh T.L. Tran
Feb. 9, 2020
10:51 PM
Have the Oscars been hit by the casualization of fashion?

That might seem to be the case based on the designer get-ups worn by Billie Eilish, Diane Keaton and Timothée Chalamet on Sunday.

In what would have been super-cool outfits at any other event, the celebrities appeared somewhat informal for the 92nd Academy Awards. There’s no denying that they stayed true to their personalities, refusing to tweak their distinctive personal style for Hollywood’s biggest night.

Presenters Diane Keaton, left, and Keanu Reeves
Presenters Diane Keaton, left, and Keanu Reeves onstage during the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday. Is Keaton’s look too casual for the upscale Oscars?
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Dressed in Ralph Lauren Collection, Keaton maintained her fascination with menswear that first emerged in “Annie Hall,” which coincidentally earned her an Oscar for best actress. In an onstage reunion with her “Something’s Gotta Give” costar Keanu Reeves, she belted a wool cashmere plaid coat over a wool houndstooth jacket and pants.

Chanel was Eilish’s go-to luxury label for everything from the multicolored ribbons wrapped around her messy green-and-black bun to her black-and-white jacket, pants, fingerless gloves and sneakers.

Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet in Prada at the 92nd Academy Awards.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Chalamet went the sustainable route with Prada in a custom navy gabardine jacket and pants made of nylon recycled from plastic waste collected from oceans, fishing nets and discarded textiles. Although he skipped wearing a tie with his white poplin shirt under the gas station attendant-style jacket, he did wear a Cartier Tradition brooch with white gold, platinum, rubies and diamonds.

Still, it was an aesthetic about-face from the 2018 Oscars, where Chalamet had selected a crisp ivory tuxedo by Berluti, which was then headed by his friend and favorite designer, Haider Ackermann.

Perhaps the stars were tired of slogging through awards season and just wanted to do something different or wanted to use the hashtag #IDGAF in their social media posts.

At least the red carpet was spared the sight of the ubiquitous yoga legging.

Khanh T.L. Tran
