Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Lifestyle

Print & Play: 3 puzzles for the quarantine-weary

la-hm-quarantine-fatigue-puzzles-web-lead.jpg
Stave off the stir-craziness with these print-and-play puzzles.
(Los Angeles Times)
May 22, 2020
5:18 PM
Share

For those moments when you need to unplug, but you also want to be entertained: Here are three print-and-play puzzles for fighting quarantine fatigue. (Just remember to recycle the paper when you’re done.) Scroll down to the bottom for the answers.

la-hm-quarantine-fatique-print-and-play-puzzles-2.jpg
Can you guess what’s missing? Hint: It has been in high demand.
(Ian Tullis / For The Times)
Print: Hoarder’s Treasure puzzle
Print: Hoarder’s Treasure puzzle
Answer Key

la-hm-quarantine-fatique-print-and-play-puzzles-1.jpg
Can you crack this social distancing challenge?
(Ian Tullis / For The Times)
Advertisement

Print: The puzzle of social distancing
Print: The puzzle of social distancing
The puzzle of social distancing: Can you crack it?

la-hm-quarantine-fatique-print-and-play-puzzles-3.jpg
Look closely: How many quarantine-worthy terms can you find?
(Ian Tullis / For The Times)
Print: Clarity out of Chaos word search
Print: Clarity out of Chaos word search
Extra Puzzles for Stir Crazy Saturday Section PDFs
Answer Key
Answer Key
Don’t cheat! You have to do the puzzle first before you peek at the answers.
Advertisement

Fight boredom with these games:

Lifestyle
Play our quarantine games: Spot the Difference, Fact or Fiction, Paper Dolls, Bingo and more
stircrazyhouse_680x453.gif
Lifestyle
Play our quarantine games: Spot the Difference, Fact or Fiction, Paper Dolls, Bingo and more
Entertain yourself for hours with these games
Travel
The ultimate California travel bingo board: Can you beat it?
bingo.jpg
Travel
The ultimate California travel bingo board: Can you beat it?
Exploring the state has its sweet moments - as well as salty ones. We’ve turned it all into a bingo game. Did you help cause a Yosemite Valley traffic jam? Check.
Lifestyle
L.A. Affairs: I’m over coronavirus — I want my love life back
LAAffairs-WebLede.jpg
Lifestyle
L.A. Affairs: I’m over coronavirus — I want my love life back
At first corona-dating seemed like it might be fun. Distance builds interest, right? Wrong. There’s just so much sourdough and banana bread you can make. I need this to be over.
Lifestyle
Spot the difference: Quarantine hoarder edition
SpotDifference_WebLede.jpg
Lifestyle
Spot the difference: Quarantine hoarder edition
Can you spot the 12 differences inside this quarantine hoarder’s pantry?
Advertisement

Lifestyle
I tie-dyed linens and T-shirts using onion skins and avocado pits: Here’s how
la-hm-natural-plant-dye-projects.jpg
Lifestyle
I tie-dyed linens and T-shirts using onion skins and avocado pits: Here’s how
Fight quarantine fatigue while upcycling T-shirts and napkins with natural dyes made from fruits and vegetables. Did we mention it’s free?
Travel
Test your travel savvy with our fact-or-fiction quiz (coronavirus edition)
la-tr-travel-spot-20200523.jpg
Travel
Test your travel savvy with our fact-or-fiction quiz (coronavirus edition)
Some odd things have happened in the travel world — but are they this odd? Use your nonsense detector to see whether you can sniff out the fiction.
Lifestyle
Play dress-up! Style these paper dolls in summer 2020 corona-fashion
3-2-paper-dolls-web-lead.jpg
Lifestyle
Play dress-up! Style these paper dolls in summer 2020 corona-fashion
Face masks, hand sanitizer and athletic-wear fashion are some of the sartorial offerings for our spring and summer 2020 season.
Lifestyle
Mask or no mask? Follow the flowchart and find your pandemic persona
la-hm-pandemic-persona-flowchart-Web-Lead.jpg
Lifestyle
Mask or no mask? Follow the flowchart and find your pandemic persona
Are you a Super Spreader or a Superb Hero? Revealing your secret identity is just a few steps away.
Advertisement

LifestyleThings to DoWellnessCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Eat your way across L.A.

Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more from critics Bill Addison and Patricia Escárcega.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement