Print & Play: 3 puzzles for the quarantine-weary

Are you a Super Spreader or a Superb Hero? Revealing your secret identity is just a few steps away.

Face masks, hand sanitizer and athletic-wear fashion are some of the sartorial offerings for our spring and summer 2020 season.

Some odd things have happened in the travel world — but are they this odd? Use your nonsense detector to see whether you can sniff out the fiction.

Fight quarantine fatigue while upcycling T-shirts and napkins with natural dyes made from fruits and vegetables. Did we mention it’s free?

Can you spot the 12 differences inside this quarantine hoarder’s pantry?

At first corona-dating seemed like it might be fun. Distance builds interest, right? Wrong. There’s just so much sourdough and banana bread you can make. I need this to be over.

Exploring the state has its sweet moments - as well as salty ones. We’ve turned it all into a bingo game. Did you help cause a Yosemite Valley traffic jam? Check.

Entertain yourself for hours with these games

Don’t cheat! You have to do the puzzle first before you peek at the answers.

(Ian Tullis / For The Times)

Look closely: How many quarantine-worthy terms can you find?

The puzzle of social distancing: Can you crack it?

(Ian Tullis / For The Times)

Can you crack this social distancing challenge?

(Ian Tullis / For The Times)

Can you guess what’s missing? Hint: It has been in high demand.

For those moments when you need to unplug, but you also want to be entertained: Here are three print-and-play puzzles for fighting quarantine fatigue. (Just remember to recycle the paper when you’re done.) Scroll down to the bottom for the answers.

Stave off the stir-craziness with these print-and-play puzzles.

