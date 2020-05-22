Print & Play: 3 puzzles for the quarantine-weary

For those moments when you need to unplug, but you also want to be entertained: Here are three print-and-play puzzles for fighting quarantine fatigue. (Just remember to recycle the paper when you’re done.) Scroll down to the bottom for the answers.
Advertisement
The puzzle of social distancing: Can you crack it?
Extra Puzzles for Stir Crazy Saturday Section PDFs
Don’t cheat! You have to do the puzzle first before you peek at the answers.
Advertisement
Fight boredom with these games:
Exploring the state has its sweet moments - as well as salty ones. We’ve turned it all into a bingo game. Did you help cause a Yosemite Valley traffic jam? Check.
At first corona-dating seemed like it might be fun. Distance builds interest, right? Wrong. There’s just so much sourdough and banana bread you can make. I need this to be over.
Can you spot the 12 differences inside this quarantine hoarder’s pantry?
Advertisement
Fight quarantine fatigue while upcycling T-shirts and napkins with natural dyes made from fruits and vegetables. Did we mention it’s free?
Some odd things have happened in the travel world — but are they this odd? Use your nonsense detector to see whether you can sniff out the fiction.
Face masks, hand sanitizer and athletic-wear fashion are some of the sartorial offerings for our spring and summer 2020 season.
Are you a Super Spreader or a Superb Hero? Revealing your secret identity is just a few steps away.
Advertisement