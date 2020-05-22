Play our quarantine games: Spot the Difference, Fact or Fiction, Paper Dolls, Bingo and more

We’re feeling stir crazy from being cooped up inside, even as we hit the unofficial start of summer and the outdoor season. But we haven’t given up hope. Officials say we’re close — so close — to reopening many of the things we need, miss and love. (Pedicure, anyone? How about a gym sesh?) While we wait not so patiently, we offer you some diversionary tactics: We’ve got games, puzzles, quarantine-ready paper dolls. You can figure out your pandemic persona, channel your inner child with a round of Spot the Difference, or play our version of bingo to see how many California travel experiences you’ve had. We top it all off with a drinking game. (Out of flour? Take two shots. You can decide if that’s punishment or reward.) Hang in there just a bit longer. And enjoy this hiatus from routine while it lasts.
-
1Exploring the state has its sweet moments - as well as salty ones. We’ve turned it all into a bingo game. Did you help cause a Yosemite Valley traffic jam? Check.
-
2Can you spot the 12 differences inside this quarantine hoarder’s pantry?
-
3Face masks, hand sanitizer and athletic-wear fashion are some of the sartorial offerings for our spring and summer 2020 season.
-
4Some odd things have happened in the travel world — but are they this odd? Use your nonsense detector to see whether you can sniff out the fiction.
-
5This has been the longest Happy Hour that America has ever seen. So uncork your favorite beverage and use these prompts to mark the moment.
-
6Are you a Super Spreader or a Superb Hero? Revealing your secret identity is just a few steps away.
-
7Fight quarantine fatigue while upcycling T-shirts and napkins with natural dyes made from fruits and vegetables. Did we mention it’s free?
-
8At first corona-dating seemed like it might be fun. Distance builds interest, right? Wrong. There’s just so much sourdough and banana bread you can make. I need this to be over.