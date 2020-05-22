Play our quarantine games: Spot the Difference, Fact or Fiction, Paper Dolls, Bingo and more

(Peter and Marie Hoey / For The Times)

We’re feeling stir crazy from being cooped up inside, even as we hit the unofficial start of summer and the outdoor season. But we haven’t given up hope. Officials say we’re close — so close — to reopening many of the things we need, miss and love. (Pedicure, anyone? How about a gym sesh?) While we wait not so patiently, we offer you some diversionary tactics: We’ve got games, puzzles, quarantine-ready paper dolls. You can figure out your pandemic persona, channel your inner child with a round of Spot the Difference, or play our version of bingo to see how many California travel experiences you’ve had. We top it all off with a drinking game. (Out of flour? Take two shots. You can decide if that’s punishment or reward.) Hang in there just a bit longer. And enjoy this hiatus from routine while it lasts.