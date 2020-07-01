Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Black plantfluencers and garden experts you need in your Instagram feed

Plantfluencers Katura Barnes (@terracottahotties), Maurice Harris (@bloomandplume), Stephanie Horton (@botanicalblackgirl).
Plant influencers Katura Barnes (@terracottahotties), left, Maurice Harris (@bloomandplume) and Stephanie Horton (@botanicalblackgirl).
(Courtesy of Katura Barnes, Maurice Harris and Stephanie Horton.)
By Jessica RoyAudience Engagement Editor  
July 1, 2020
8 AM
Plants are for everyone.

And as the protests against racial injustice continue, a lot of people are looking for ways to follow and boost Black business owners, artists and creators. One way to do that is by following people on Instagram.

Here at L.A. Times Plants, we love “plantfluencers” — people whose Instagram feeds and Stories are abundantly verdant. Here are some of our favorite Black plantfluencers, plant stylists, floral artists, enthusiasts, experts, and garden store owners to follow on Instagram.

@unknownsucculents

James in San Leandro, Calif., posts plant sales, care tips, and occasionally succulent-themed raps. Learn more about him in his website bio at unknownsucculents.com.

@botanicalblackgirl

Plant enthusiast Stephanie currently lives in Alabama but is originally from St. Louis. She originated the hashtags #BotanicalBlackGirl and #BlackHandsGreenThumb.

@terracottahotties

Atlanta native and “your favorite Plant Auntie” Katura posts plant care, tips and advice for indoor gardeners.

@logansgardens

Jimmy Williams started Logan’s Gardens almost two decades ago in Silver Lake. Today, Jimmy and his son Logan run the nursery and landscaping business and sell plants at the Santa Monica Farmers Market and the Hollywood Farmers Market.

@eargardn

Plant stylist, plant consultant and set designer Bri offers virtual plant consultations and posts photos of her “East Atlanta Eden.”

@plantsalonchicago

Nika Vaughan posts photos of the plants and natural skincare products available at her store in Chicago. Her highlights include advice on propagating and sharing her shop’s private collection.

(Photo by @jeremylawsonphotography)

@hiltoncarter

Baltimore plant stylist Hilton Carter wrote the books “Wild Interiors: Beautiful plants in beautiful spaces” and “Wild at Home: How to style and care for beautiful plants”. He also offers classes on propagating plants.

@blackgirlsgardening

Plant consultant Amber in Wilmington, N.C., features photos of her garden and recent acquisitions, along with posts from around Instagram tagged #blackgirlsgardening and #blackgirlswhogarden.

@bloomandplume


Artist and florist Maurice Harris — recently profiled in LA Magazine — also runs Bloom and Plume Coffee in L.A.'s Historic Filipinotown neighborhood.

@birdsandbeesnursery

Plant shop co-owners Caitlin Gaul and Amanda Simard sell plants, pottery, cards and gifts from their nursery in Portland, Ore. They use Instagram to post updates about what they have in stock and photos of their store.

@bradfordbotanicalco

Atlanta plant dealer Ryann Bradford runs Bradford Botanical & Co., a mobile boutique that sells plants as well as art, music and literature. She also does consultations for home, office, restaurants, weddings and movie and music video sets.

@soulsistaplants

Cincinnati plant consultant and stylist Lucrecer is “on a mission to help my friends not kill their plants.”

@lillithplantshop

Starsha runs pop-up plant sales and workshops around Washington, D.C.

@roots_sf

Plant store owner Michelle runs Roots, which offers unique and rare houseplants from its location in San Francisco’s Mission District.

@blackboyplants

A plant stylist and consultant bringing Black boys into the conversation about plants, gardening and wellness in new ways. Recently featured in Curious Tribe’s “100 Influential Black Voices.”

Jessica Roy

Jessica Roy works on the audience engagement team at the Los Angeles Times.

