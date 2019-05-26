Log ride overturns at Riverside amusement park, injuring three

Three people were injured, one critically, when they were ejected from the log ride Saturday afternoon at Castle Park amusement park in Riverside, fire officials said.
Riverside Fire spokesman Bruce Vanderhorst said firefighters received a call at 4:47 p.m. that one of the log-shaped boats had overturned in the flume, throwing riders off and trapping them in the water.
When paramedics arrived, Castle Park emergency medical technicians had removed the victims from the water and were treating three for injuries.
By Saturday evening, one adult was in critical condition and another had suffered moderate injuries. A 10-year-old boy had minor injuries.