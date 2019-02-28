Advertisement

Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Scissors Crossing

By Quakebot
Feb 28, 2019 | 4:20 AM
A map shows the approximate location of the epicenter of Thursday morning's quake near Scissors Crossing, Calif. (Bing Maps)

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Thursday morning four miles from Scissors Crossing, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12:57 a.m. PST at a depth of 3.1 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 20 miles from San Diego Country Estates, 24 miles from Alpine, and 25 miles from Ramona.

In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

