Stabbing on Metro Gold Line train leaves one dead

By
Nov 27, 2018 | 1:10 PM
A woman was found dead in Duarte after a stabbing aboard a Metro Gold Line train. (Los Angeles Times)

A woman was stabbed to death aboard a Metro Gold Line train Tuesday morning, officials said.

Authorities received reports of a stabbing about 11:30 a.m. at the Gold Line’s Irwindale station, said Ramon Montenegro, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Transit Services Bureau.

The train continued one station west to the Duarte/City of Hope station, where paramedics found the victim, who had died from her wounds.

One man has been detained as a potential suspect in the crime, but authorities have not confirmed whether he was involved, Montenegro said.

A shuttle bus is ferrying passengers between the Monrovia and Irwindale stations, Metro spokesman Dave Montero said.

It was not known how many passengers were on the train during the attack.

