Stabbing on Metro Gold Line train leaves one dead

A woman was stabbed to death aboard a Metro Gold Line train Tuesday morning, officials said.
Authorities received reports of a stabbing about 11:30 a.m. at the Gold Line’s Irwindale station, said Ramon Montenegro, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Transit Services Bureau.
The train continued one station west to the Duarte/City of Hope station, where paramedics found the victim, who had died from her wounds.
One man has been detained as a potential suspect in the crime, but authorities have not confirmed whether he was involved, Montenegro said.
A shuttle bus is ferrying passengers between the Monrovia and Irwindale stations, Metro spokesman Dave Montero said.
It was not known how many passengers were on the train during the attack.