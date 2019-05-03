Police search for man seen on video beating 50-year-old commuter on Montebello bus

Authorities are seeking the public’s help this week to identify a man who was seen on video beating a fellow commuter as they exited a bus in Montebello in March.
Surveillance video released by Montebello police on Thursday shows the suspect walking up behind a 50-year-old man as the bus slows to a stop near the intersection of 4th Street and Whittier Boulevard.
As they step off the bus, the video shows the suspect punching the man in the back of the head, knocking off his headphones and sending him tumbling to the ground. The suspect then kicks the man three more times in the head as he lies face down on the ground.
Police said the attack occurred on March 12 at about 8:20 p.m. The attacker didn’t take any of the man’s property Authorities said the beating appeared to be unprovoked.
Police said the suspect is likely in his mid- to late 20s, with a medium build and a goatee. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue khaki pants and a black backpack at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at the Montebello Police Department at (323) 887-1200, ext. 249.