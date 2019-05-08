Woman found bound and gagged in Santa Ana says she was kidnapped

A woman found Tuesday bound and gagged inside a vacant home in Santa Ana told authorities she was abducted earlier in the day close to the bike trail near Rousselle Street.
Santa Ana Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said the woman was found after maintenance contractors working for the city went to the vacant home at 315 E. Warner Ave. to work on the property and found a gate knocked down and a padlock that didn’t belong to the city on the back door.
The workers called the police, who heard moaning once they entered the home, Bertagna said. They found the woman, thought to be in her late 30s to mid-40s, in a bedroom.
“She stated that earlier today she was kidnapped and forced to come to this location,” Bertagna said. The man “took her from the 1000 block of South Rousselle, by the bike trail.”
The man apparently forced the woman to walk about a half mile to the vacant property, and “for unknown reasons bound and gagged her,” Bertagna said. When the man left, he padlocked the back door. She said she had been at the home a few hours.
Bertagna said that the woman was not sexually assaulted, and that homicide detectives were interviewing the her and investigating the scene.
The city is widening the streets in the area and bought the home as part of that project, Bertagna said.
The maintenance contractors were not responding to the broken gate at the home but rather were scheduled to go to the home Tuesday to perform work, he said.