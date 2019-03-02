The top food stories from this week at the Los Angeles Times:
UYGHUR COOKING
Bill Addison gets the “big plate chicken,” among other dishes at Dolan’s Uyghur Cuisine in Alhambra.
AN ODE TO THE YUCATAN
Patricia Escárcega heads to Chaak, a Yucatecan restaurant in Tustin from chef Gabbi Patrick.
MORE MODERN MEXICAN
Peter Meehan reports on the two new Mexican restaurants from chefs Enrique Olvera and Daniela Soto-Innes, going into the L.A. Arts District by the fall.
BAKING WITH ZOE
Gillian Ferguson remembers learning how to bake at Huckleberry with baker Zoe Nathan, including best baking practices.
NUT FLOUR HOW-TO
Ben Mims says that making nut flours at home is an easy alternative to buying the stuff in stores.
