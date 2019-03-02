Advertisement
Big plate chicken

Mar 02, 2019 | 8:00 AM

The top food stories from this week at the Los Angeles Times:

Dolan's Uyghur Cuisine highlights the unique crossroads cooking from the Xinjiang province in northwest China.
UYGHUR COOKING

Bill Addison gets the “big plate chicken,” among other dishes at Dolan’s Uyghur Cuisine in Alhambra.
Cochinita pibil, 11-hour red oak smoked pork shoulder at Chaak.
AN ODE TO THE YUCATAN

Patricia Escárcega heads to Chaak, a Yucatecan restaurant in Tustin from chef Gabbi Patrick.

An architect's rendering of the dining room at Damian.
MORE MODERN MEXICAN

Peter Meehan reports on the two new Mexican restaurants from chefs Enrique Olvera and Daniela Soto-Innes, going into the L.A. Arts District by the fall.

Zoe Nathan bakes her lemon-pistachio cake.
BAKING WITH ZOE

Gillian Ferguson remembers learning how to bake at Huckleberry with baker Zoe Nathan, including best baking practices.

Toasted ground pistachios and toasted chopped pistachios for making nut flour.
NUT FLOUR HOW-TO

Ben Mims says that making nut flours at home is an easy alternative to buying the stuff in stores.

