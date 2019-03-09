French cooking on the Sunset Strip, Indonesian food in Little Tokyo

The top food stories from this week at the Los Angeles Times:
TESSE TEASER
Bill Addison checks out Tesse, a French-style restaurant on the Sunset Strip that’s restaurateur Bill Chait’s latest project.
AN ODE TO SAMBAL
Patricia Escárcega reviews Kasih, a shrine to fiery Indonesian sambals, curries and meats in Little Tokyo.
MICHELIN RETURNS
Andrea Chang has news of the return of the Michelin Guide to California, after it left L.A. almost a decade ago.
5 OR FEWER
Maria Zizka gives recipes for four quick dishes that only require five or fewer ingredients.
GOODBYE, MARIO
Andrea Chang reports on the departure of chef Mario Batali from his 16 restaurants, a year after the sexual misconduct allegations against him.
BREAKFAST IN EAST L.A.
Gustavo Arellano has the Chicano classic breakfast huevos divorciados at La Carreta in East L.A.
Food Bowl 2019 is coming. Our annual monthlong food festival is happening again this May. We hope you’ll join us for #31daysoffood. If you’d like to hold an event at your bar, café, hotel or restaurant; have breakfast in a kitchen garden or cocktails on a rooftop; host a charity bake sale or market tour, let us know at lafoodbowl.com.
Our 101 Restaurants We Love list for 2018 is out. The list incorporates restaurants and trucks from around Los Angeles and Orange County, in alphabetical order (no rankings this year). Plus, this year, there’s a bonus list of 10 classic restaurants.
Check us out on Instagram at @latimesfood.
And don’t forget the thousands of recipes in our California Cookbook recipe database.
Feedback? We’d love to hear from you. Email us at food@latimes.com.