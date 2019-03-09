Advertisement
French cooking on the Sunset Strip, Indonesian food in Little Tokyo

Mar 09, 2019 | 8:00 AM

The top food stories from this week at the Los Angeles Times:

A spread of charcuterie is an ideal way to start a meal at Tesse. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

TESSE TEASER

Bill Addison checks out Tesse, a French-style restaurant on the Sunset Strip that’s restaurateur Bill Chait’s latest project.

The sambal sample platter from Kasih, a new Indonesian restaurant in Little Tokyo. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

AN ODE TO SAMBAL

Patricia Escárcega reviews Kasih, a shrine to fiery Indonesian sambals, curries and meats in Little Tokyo.

First published in 1900 in France, the Michelin Guide has become an indispensable resource for high-end diners. (Tobias Schwarz / AFP/Getty Images)

MICHELIN RETURNS

Andrea Chang has news of the return of the Michelin Guide to California, after it left L.A. almost a decade ago.

Smashed white beans and frizzled sage toast. (Maria Zizka)

5 OR FEWER

Maria Zizka gives recipes for four quick dishes that only require five or fewer ingredients.

Mario Batali in New York in 2017. (Brent N. Clarke / Associated Press)

GOODBYE, MARIO

Andrea Chang reports on the departure of chef Mario Batali from his 16 restaurants, a year after the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Huevos divorciados at La Carreta, an East L.A. Cal-Mex classic (Gustavo Arellano / For The Times)

BREAKFAST IN EAST L.A.

Gustavo Arellano has the Chicano classic breakfast huevos divorciados at La Carreta in East L.A.

