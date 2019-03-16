Breakfast cereals and Peruvian food

The top food stories from this week at the Los Angeles Times:
BREAKFAST CEREAL POWER RANKINGS
Lucas Kwan Peterson ranks morning cereals, considering only sweet ones (the nonsweet variety will be ranked later). Also: cereal milk.
A PERUVIAN PARTY
Patricia Escárcega sits down at Los Balcones, the Peruvian restaurant in Studio City, for some costilla short ribs, ceviche frito and quinotto.
TEA CEREMONIES
Bill Addison settles in for a tea ceremony at Tea Habitat in Alhambra and repeating cups of dan cong.
PINEAPPLE HACKING
Lucas Kwan Peterson takes a knife to a pineapple to see if a viral hack really works. (No.)
THE JOY OF JOY
Bill Addison reviews Joy, a Taiwanese restaurant in Highland Park.
NATIVE CLOSES
Jenn Harris has news of the closing of Native, chef Nyesha Arrington’s Santa Monica restaurant.
