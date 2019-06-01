Advertisement
‘Gay restaurants’ stand proud

Jun 01, 2019 | 8:00 AM

The top food stories from this week at the Los Angeles Times:

Guests talk over dinner during the evening service at Casita del Campo, a popular Mexican restaurant in Silver Lake. (Silvia Razgova / For The Times)

A GAY OLD TIME

Ben Mims finds his tribe at some of L.A.’s gay bars and restaurants. Or: where to celebrate Pride Month.

Derry Brown showcases one of four dishes he and fellow inmates prepared for their graduation dinner. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

QUENTIN COOKS

John Birdsall reports on a cooking class for inmates at San Quentin State Prison.

Dishes at Tartine Bianco include, clockwise from left, grilled chicken oysters and hearts with XO sauce; butter bean hummus; marinated olives; lamb shank; rotisserie chicken; and chicken liver toast. (Silvia Razgova / For The Times)

THE BREAD LINE

Patricia Escárcega gets in line at Tartine Bianco, the new bakery-driven project from Chad Robertson and Chris Bianco at ROW DTLA.

Salads, sea bass, oysters, cannoli, ravioli and asparagus at Alameda Supper Club. (Silvia Razgova / For The Times)

BIANCO WEST

Bill Addison sits down at Alameda Supper Club, Bianco’s restaurant in the Manufactory.

A map of where to eat in the San Fernando Valley. (Rachel Sender / For the Times)

IN PRAISE OF THE SFV

Amy Scattergood tours the San Fernando Valley and finds 24 places to eat very, very well.

