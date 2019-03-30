400 bottles of mezcal

The Los Angeles Times’ top food stories from the past week:
JAPANESE BAR FOOD
Patricia Escárcega sits down for sake, skewers and more at Tsubaki, an izakaya in Echo Park.
MADRE’S MEZCAL
Bill Addison considers the impressive mezcal list at Madre, a restaurant in Torrance with a menu of commendable Oaxacan staples to anchor your fermented cactus juice journey.
CITRUS UPDATE
David Karp reports on the status of citrus greening, a devastating disease infecting citrus trees in California backyards, and the threat it poses to the state’s citrus industry at large.
STADIUM FOOD
Chris Erskine heads to Dodger Stadium to sample this year’s new menu of hot dogs, tacos and, yes, veggie burgers.
NEWSFEED
Hadley Tomicki has news of a new brewpub, more doughnuts and pizza, and other restaurant news.
