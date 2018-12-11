Essential California: Goodbye to the old O.C. GOP

“I was born a month to the day after Pearl Harbor in City of Angels Hospital (remember the day well – my mom had a hard night). My dad worked at the Northrop Aircraft plant in Hawthorne (we lived in Inglewood); during the war dad carpooled, but when he had to work late, mom would use scarce rationed gas to pick him up, and would take me along. I remembered the camouflage-netting over the plant, but years later when I happened to mention it to them, they said, no, there wasn’t anything like that. Well, years later I saw an old news photo of the plant, circa 1944, and sure enough, the plant had camouflage-netting over it.”