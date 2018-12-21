Essential California: With crime up, some want to roll back justice reforms

“I am a California native who was born in Compton in the ’40s. I lived there with my family until I was 11, when we moved to a ranch in Morro Bay. While living in Compton, I had an idyllic life; horseback riding, kite flying, bike riding and swimming, swimming, swimming! We had a wonderful neighbor named Mr. Ellerman who was probably in his early 70s when I knew him. White-haired and active, he lived in a little ramshackle house with bamboo all around, a lovely long lawn and a porch with two sofas and parakeets singing in their cages. We would go over to his house and play with the agility games he made for us out of cans attached to string made into stilts, leather and metal brain teasers he fashioned for us. As a young girl, I loved to sing, and he was my favorite listener, as I sang all the latest top 10 hits for him! Mr. Ellerman had a sweet little Scottish wife and a lovely daughter who was a survivor of polio. He loved her so much, and I remember the tragic day she died of pneumonia. He was bereft, and so were we. Upon his death, Mr. Ellerman left his home and property to the city of Compton with the express purpose it be made into a park for children … and there it is today, in the Richland Farms area of Compton. I'm sure his kind spirit hovers over the place enjoying the joy of the children at play!”