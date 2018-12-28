Essential California: How the state's new laws could affect you

“My family moved to the Valley in 1958. Many Saturdays, my sister and I would get up at dawn, and, still in our pajamas, get in Dad’s truck to be dropped off at his parents’ apartment in Hollywood on his way to work; we'd listen to Dick Whittinghill on KMPC as we drove through Laurel Canyon. We’d have breakfast, get dressed, then take the bus downtown to shop the department stores that still lined the streets and have lunch at Clifton’s. Sometimes, we’d stay on Hollywood Boulevard and lunch at Ontra Cafeteria. Dad, the grandparents, the stores and Ontra are all gone now; I'm glad for the memories.”