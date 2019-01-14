Essential California: The wider net of a federal investigation in L.A.

An ongoing FBI corruption investigation at Los Angeles City Hall is much bigger than originally believed. It involves not only Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar but also other top officials. Agents are seeking possible evidence involving Councilman Curren Price and a senior aide to Council President Herb Wesson, as well as several other city officials and business figures, according to a federal search warrant. They are seeking evidence related an array of potential crimes, including bribery, kickbacks, extortion, and money laundering involving 13 people. The warrant does not say the FBI has gathered evidence of criminal activity by any of the people named in the document. Los Angeles Times