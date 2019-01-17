Essential California: A new ray of hope in a rainy teachers' strike

“As a native Californian, I was born back in 1947 and grew up in South-Central Los Angeles. My memories are of my neighborhood (74th Street) where I would walk everywhere, whether to school (75th Street Grammar School) or through the alleyways that were in the middle of the streets. I can recall after recess at school we would all lay our heads on the desks and try to recover from all the smog in the air. It really was hard to breathe that stuff. As a young kid, I sold newspapers on the corner, yelling out, ‘Get your Herald Examiner and Mirror newspaper.’ Back then, I recall the paper was a dime. It was a pretty carefree life. We played cowboys and Indians and baseball growing up. Every home had a trash-burning fireplace in the backyard. I guess that is where all the smog came from? Comic books were to die for. I read them as fast as I could get them into my hands. For fun, I would go to the 5 & 10 cents store and just marvel at all the stuff. How innocent the world seemed.”