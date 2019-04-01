Essential California: Nipsey Hussle, a rap star who 'did so much' for South L.A.

Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed Sunday afternoon, shot in broad daylight outside his clothing store in South Los Angeles in a burst of gunfire that left two other people wounded, police said. The shooting came in the same neighborhood where he was known as much for his civic work as he was for his hip-hop music — and a day before Hussle, 33, was scheduled to meet with LAPD Chief Michel Moore and Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff “to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids,” the commissioner said. Hussle made no secret of his early life in a street gang, but as he found success, he served as a pillar in his South L.A. community. Los Angeles Times