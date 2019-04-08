Essential California: Nipsey Hussle’s Eritrean heritage

Los Angeles is home to one of the largest enclaves of Eritrean immigrants in the United States, and they watched Nipsey Hussle — or Ermias, as they call him — grow from a precocious child into an influential young man. On Sunday, hundreds in the immigrant community held several events in his honor, including a spiritual healing session at an Eritrean church. Hussle’s death has left many in mourning, but for lots of Eritreans, it’s as if they have lost a son. To them, he was the embodiment of the dream for those in the Eritrean diaspora who hope to secure a better future for themselves and their children. Los Angeles Times