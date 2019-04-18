Essential California: An escalating war in Hollywood

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, April 18, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
The Writers Guild of America is suing the four main talent agencies over a practice the union says is harmful to the interests of its members. At a news conference Wednesday, the union said it has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against the agencies — CAA, WME, ICM Partners and UTA — alleging that the widespread use of packaging fees violates state and federal laws. At the heart of the dispute is the money agencies extract from TV shows and movies for pulling together talent for projects. Los Angeles Times
Cooperating witnesses
Two parents — Bruce and Davina Isackson — could now play a key role in the sprawling college admissions case that has shaken American higher education. The Isacksons, whose children were admitted to UCLA and USC as ersatz athletes, are the only ones who have agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. A source familiar with the case said prosecutors want to learn more about who at UCLA and USC knew of an alleged recruiting scheme the Isacksons used to slip their two daughters into the universities. Los Angeles Times
Plus: For Lori Loughlin, “parenting on steroids” could be a defense in the college admissions scandal. Los Angeles Times
The first 100 days
Three months after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an ambitious plan to lower prescription drug costs by creating a large state-run program of millions of public and private purchasers, few details have been made public about how the proposal will work. Despite that, Los Angeles County says it wants in. “I don’t want to overstate this, but I don’t want to understate this. This is a big deal,” Newsom said Wednesday, marking his 100th day in office, at the Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center in Downey. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
Interesting move: Facing pressure to deliver the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics on budget, local organizers have signed an unusual deal they hope will guarantee crucial revenue. LA 2028 announced that it will partner with NBCUniversal to sell media and sponsorship deals in tandem. Normally, organizers and broadcasters work separately, sometimes at odds with each other. Los Angeles Times
Nice: The L.A. vintage shop that has the fashion world knocking on its door. Los Angeles Times
Back pay, big problem: In the largest wage-theft case ever brought by the state of California against a carwash company, Beverly Hills auto dealership mogul Hooman Nissani has been ordered to pay $2.4 million in back pay and penalties. Los Angeles Times
From the Malaise era: “This L.A. band made a music video tribute to the city's not-so-classic car culture.” LAist
IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER
New focus: Under Trump, immigration enforcement dominates Homeland Security mission. Washington Post
Opinion: “The unlawful ambitions of Donald Trump’s immigration policy.” The New Yorker
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Extending protections: The Los Angeles City Council moved forward with a law that would bar landlords from refusing to consider tenants with Section 8 vouchers. Los Angeles Times
Red, white and blue: The Laguna Beach City Council voted Tuesday night to keep an American flag design on city police cars. Los Angeles Times
Time 100: Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Brett M. Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in high school, is on the Time 100 list, and her entry was written by Sen. Kamala Harris. Time
Ferry, please: “Officials in San Francisco have a new transit solution to pipe thousands of Warriors fans to the Chase Center arena when it opens this fall: a temporary ferry terminal at Mission Rock.” San Francisco Chronicle
Impact: After Vox stories, Zuckerberg Hospital is overhauling its aggressive billing tactics. Vox
CRIME AND COURTS
Pushing back: Attorneys for City Councilman Jose Huizar plan to ask a judge to postpone a lawsuit filed against him by an ex-staffer amid an ongoing FBI investigation into City Hall. Los Angeles Times
Long sentence: A gang member who shot and killed a homeless man on the Venice boardwalk four years ago was sentenced to 93 years to life in prison Wednesday. Los Angeles Times
The pot crackdown continues: The city of Los Angeles is seeking millions in civil penalties from an unlicensed South L.A. cannabis dispensary accused of selling marijuana contaminated with a fungicide. Los Angeles Times
THE ENVIRONMENT
Wow: Lost sea creatures wash up on California shores as ocean climate shifts. Washington Post
LAX’s neighbor is upset: “The Los Angeles International Airport is looking at adding new terminals to improve efficiency, but officials from the neighboring city of El Segundo say the project would bring more noise, traffic and air pollution. ” ABC 7
Problematic alerts: “During the past three months, Palm Springs police and city personnel have sent out incorrect, contradictory or delayed information in response to emergencies and road conditions related to flooding and a brush fire north of downtown.” Desert Sun
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
Podcast: Yasiel Puig’s return to L.A.; Tiger Woods’ comeback at the Masters. Los Angeles Times
Plus: Steve Lopez on the Dodgers’ longest-running, greed-driven, let’s-take-fans-for-granted debacle in sports history. Los Angeles Times
FB follies: Facebook shareholders are getting fed up with Mark Zuckerberg but can’t do anything about him. Los Angeles Times
Plus: “Zuckerberg leveraged Facebook user data to fight rivals and help friends.” NBC News
YouTube under the microscope: “The most measured person in tech is running the most chaotic place on the internet.” New York Times
Do the math: Rising rents in coastal California outpace teacher pay. EdSource
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Los Angeles area: partly cloudy, 80, thursday; sunny, 81, Friday. San Diego: partly cloudy, 75, Thursday; sunny, 73, Friday. San Francisco area: sunny, 71, Thursday; partly cloudy, 63, Friday. San Jose: partly cloudy, 83, Thursday; partly cloudy, 78, Friday. Sacramento: sunny, 82, Thursday; cloudy, 84, Friday. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
Today’s California memory comes from Erikc S Monjaras:
“I was born and raised in El Salvador. War broke out in 1980, and I ended up in California as a young man of 19 years old. I was instantly in love with California, but life had other plans for me, and I left for New York. California was always on my mind, especially on those cold, wintry days. I longed for the warmth of Southern California. In 2002 I was working for an auto insurance company and jokingly I asked my supervisor for a transfer to the California office. My request was granted! I was coming back to Southern California! My family and I drove across the country for five days, it was a beautiful drive knowing that we finally were coming home to California.”