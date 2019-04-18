Essential California: An escalating war in Hollywood

“I was born and raised in El Salvador. War broke out in 1980, and I ended up in California as a young man of 19 years old. I was instantly in love with California, but life had other plans for me, and I left for New York. California was always on my mind, especially on those cold, wintry days. I longed for the warmth of Southern California. In 2002 I was working for an auto insurance company and jokingly I asked my supervisor for a transfer to the California office. My request was granted! I was coming back to Southern California! My family and I drove across the country for five days, it was a beautiful drive knowing that we finally were coming home to California.”