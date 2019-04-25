Essential California: Why is the ousted USC president still on campus?

“Growing up in Southern California all my life, I always treasured the times we traveled to San Francisco. My mother was the only one of ten in her family living in Los Angeles. Her siblings and parents were all in San Francisco. It was summer in the mid-’60s where we would pile into our car for the eight-hour-plus drive north. Years before there was Interstate 5, we would travel north on Highway 99 through all the farm towns, stopping in Fresno or Madera for gas and a bite to eat. My widowed grandfather, a tailor, had his shop on Stockton Street in San Francisco’s Chinatown with living quarters in the back and a second floor. He, my aunts and uncles and cousins, as available, would have large family dinners in his home. After dinner a few of my cousins and I would wander the streets of Chinatown, peering downstairs, below street level, at Woey Loy Goey Restaurant on Jackson Street that my uncle owned and where a couple of my cousins worked. We also enjoyed ice cream or other sweets abundant in the area. During the day, my cousins and I would sneak on and off the cable cars to Fisherman’s Wharf or downtown. Other times we would ride bicycles from the Richmond District down to the beach. On weekends we would have dim sum, before it was popular, at Hang Ah Tea House, across from the Chinese playground. It was recently renamed after another uncle, Willie ‘Woo Woo’ Wong Playground. Those were the days, free without any fear or cares in the world.”