Essential California: Goodbye to all that

This flattering comment stuck with me. I always thought of the newsletter as a front door into The Times — a paper that has so much to offer. Our brightest days are ahead of us. My time on the newsletter coincided with internal tumult that went beyond the well-documented demise of print journalism. Too often we were the story. Now, though, under new management and ownership, we have a reinvigorated sense of mission to tell the tales that animate this state. That doesn’t happen unless readers like you pay for our work. So on my last day of writing this newsletter, I humbly ask you to subscribe, if you haven’t already.