Essential California: Goodbye to all that

When I first started at the Los Angeles Times, I remember a day that started near a horse farm on the verdant slopes of Woodland Hills and ended among skyscrapers in downtown Los Angeles. As I searched for some unifying theme for this city, the contrast disoriented me. How could all this be Los Angeles?
It led me to a famed but maybe apocryphal line from the eminently quotable Dorothy Parker: “Los Angeles is 72 suburbs in search of a city.”
Like Parker, I came here by way of New York City, and like the famed satirist, writing has always been a manic, terrifying process for me. Still, six days a week I produced a newsletter that hopefully brought some coherence to the storylines shaping this crazy state many of you call home.
After more than two years, this will be my last newsletter. During that time your tips, complaints and compliments made this process a pleasure, and the support of editors Shelby Grad and Scott Sandell made Essential California cogent. Through the links I shared and the memories I culled, I learned tons about my adopted home.
The newsletter took me everywhere from Venice to Visalia, Auburn to Anaheim. I covered convulsions of protest in Berkeley and wildfires in Malibu. These stories sharpened my understanding of why California attracts so much attention and lives on in the imagination of so many people who moved away or never even lived here in the first place.
During the Woolsey fire I wandered through the charred wreckage of Malibu homes thinking about how this community could come back. The world knows of Malibu and its stars, but what about the lifers who don’t live in the fancy homes hidden from public view?
Atop Point Dume, I met one of these natives — a former Marine — who spent those trying days calling out spot fires on a radio. His friends would take his calls and ride their motorcycles in an effort to help firefighters.
That story made its way into this newsletter along with so many others. This little slice of your inbox will continue to be a venue for great journalism when my friend Julia Wick takes over Essential California on Monday. I’ll allow her to fill you in on some of the changes coming, but know that you’re in great hands.
Finally, I want to share an email I recently received.
“I neglected to specify that Essential California starts my online day,” Marylee from Turlock wrote.
“The stories you choose are of great interest, and provide a segue into the L.A. Times, to which I would not have subscribed had it not been for the connection provided by your excellent publication.”
This flattering comment stuck with me. I always thought of the newsletter as a front door into The Times — a paper that has so much to offer. Our brightest days are ahead of us. My time on the newsletter coincided with internal tumult that went beyond the well-documented demise of print journalism. Too often we were the story. Now, though, under new management and ownership, we have a reinvigorated sense of mission to tell the tales that animate this state. That doesn’t happen unless readers like you pay for our work. So on my last day of writing this newsletter, I humbly ask you to subscribe, if you haven’t already.
Your dollars will go a long way toward sustaining the mission of the Los Angeles Times and guaranteeing that great stuff like the Essential California newsletter sticks around for years to come. Through the years, this newsletter thrived because of the great work of so many other journalistic outlets big and small. Our state’s outlets have been hit hard by layoffs, but I saw everyday all the great journalism done by my colleagues in other newsrooms. So I hope you support their vital work as well.
You can still find me at benjamin.oreskes@latimes.com or (213) 238-8436. I’ll still be telling your stories. So please reach out and let me know where I should be looking.
Onward,
Ben
TOP STORIES
Pot connections: Few local politicians have championed marijuana as loudly as Aide Castro. She says the drug was crucial to treating a thyroid condition. And as a Lynwood city councilwoman, she was the driving force behind that city’s decision more than two years ago to become one of the first in Los Angeles County to embrace the newly legalized industry. But while she was helping approve Lynwood’s cannabis regulations, Castro was also quietly making money from the industry, a Times investigation found. Los Angeles Times
Complicating matters: Los Angeles Fire Department officials said their response to the massive Woolsey fire was complicated by requests from local politicians, according to a document reviewed by The Times. “A significant number of requests by political figures to check on specific addresses of homes to ensure their protection distracted from Department leadership to accomplish priority objectives,” according to the LAFD’s after-action review on the most destructive blaze in Los Angeles County’s modern history. Los Angeles Times
About those high gas prices: The governor of California was frustrated. Seeking answers to why the state’s motorists were digging ever deeper into their wallets to fill up the gas tank, he called for a special investigation. That’s what Gov. Gavin Newsom did last week. And it’s the same action then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger took almost exactly 13 years ago. So what did the 2006 investigation reveal about the high cost of gas in California? Not much. Los Angeles Times
AROUND CALIFORNIA
Measles outbreak: Los Angeles County health officials told more than 1,000 college students and staff members who might have been exposed to measles to stay home this week, in one of the largest quarantine orders in state history. Los Angeles Times
A shift in the trend: The Southern California median home price dipped slightly in March from a year earlier, the first annual decrease since 2012 and a sign of a remarkable downshift from the once-sizzling regional housing market. Los Angeles Times
Lotta moola: An Orange County jury awarded $2 million in damages this week to a UC Irvine neurosurgeon who alleged in a lawsuit that the University of California Board of Regents and the former dean of UCI’s School of Medicine violated whistleblower protection laws when he was retaliated against for filing a grievance against his supervisors. Los Angeles Times
Wow! The U.S. Navy is drafting new guidelines for reporting UFOs. Politico
More on the controversy: Luke Walton wrote the foreword in accuser Kelli Tennant’s book. Here’s what he said. Sacramento Bee
Bittersweet ending: The Clippers’ season ended Friday at Staples Center with a 129-110 loss to the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors in Game 6, but columnist Helene Elliott says their time to shine as a team is just beginning. Los Angeles Times
