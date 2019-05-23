Essential California: The secret literature of the Beverly Hills City Council files

“As I drove through the downtown interchange last week and looked up at the numerous skyscrapers that now dot the land around the Civic Center I recall a time when the City Hall was the tallest building there. For my entire childhood, City Hall represented what L.A. was about. It was a backdrop for Jack Webb and ‘Emergency!’ It towered high above the May Co. and Broadway and Bullocks. It was the symbol of our city. Then the Arco Towers came along and everything started to change, maybe for the better, but Chicago and New York were the skyscraper cities, not Los Angeles. I miss our low skyline and trolleys and the Red Car and a more bohemian Venice.”