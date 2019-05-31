Essential California: What to expect when you’re expecting a state Democratic convention

It's hard to have a home-state advantage in a place as massive as California. Unless you’ve been a political figure in the state for decades, like Jerry Brown or Dianne Feinstein, it’s difficult. Harris has actually been polling behind Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders among California voters. But Biden and Sanders have been on presidential tickets in either a primary or a general election in the state, so there’s a deep familiarity for voters. We’ll probably see something of a favored daughter status for Harris this weekend, with her prime speaking slot at the convention and parties featuring her. Questions remain about how Harris will be received among activists who aren’t the traditional party leaders. Will there be a sense that she’s a Californian and she’s our gal? Or are they still shopping around because they have so many options to choose from?