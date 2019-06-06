Essential California: What everyone in Los Angeles is reading

“A friend recently said that there was more air pollution than he remembered years ago. How wrong he was! In the 1970s I was part of the busing program meant to desegregate LAUSD. I remember returning from the San Fernando Valley to East Los Angeles. Coming over the hill, we could see a brown layer of dirty air shrouding downtown. I also remember the days we could not go outside for recess because the air was too polluted. For the sake of my grandson, I am glad we have made so much progress on reducing pollution of all types.”