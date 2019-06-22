Essential California Week in Review: A mysterious $1.5 billion in Cal State's reserves

In quaint Ojai, about 25 minutes north of the city of Ventura, a maze-like warren of book shelves unspools. The selection is wide and deeply varied — the store boasts of having a collection of nearly a million books, though perhaps that claim could stand to be fact-checked. Regardless, there are more than enough to get lost in for a few hours of blissful browsing. There are plenty of bargains (particularly in the “honor system” shelves outside the front entrance, which are accessible even after store hours) to be had, as well as rare books and upmarket art volumes.