Essential California: The untold aftermath of smoke pollution from the Camp fire

There is more and more of that type of urban development into what used to be just wildland, where if it burned, it burned. [But if] you suddenly have housing in the middle of that, or an elementary school or a gas station, or all of the above, well, [a wildfire] suddenly becomes a big deal. Because not only are those people displaced, and then there’s huge trauma and a giant social event, but you also get that smoke. And that’s exactly what the point of this podcast is. How do we look at these new types of wildfires? And what are we doing to mitigate the health effects? Because, again, we just don’t know. We haven’t had enough time with these types of events to be able to study them.