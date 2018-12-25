Today: The Christmas Bear?

Don’t send back the presents to the store just yet. But after their worst Christmas Eve performance ever, the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones industrial average are close to bear market territory; the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite is already there. Though the reasons for the declines are myriad, Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin’s unusual attempt on Sunday to establish calm didn’t help. Instead, it raised new fears about whether major U.S. banks have enough cash — on top of worries about interest rates, political instability in Washington and a slowing global economy. Analysts say the market declines, while steep, have been typical of a bear market. One worry: At some point, stocks’ performance could become a drag on the economy itself. But really, given that today is Christmas, just enjoy the blessings of family and friends.