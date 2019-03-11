Today: Hard Questions About a Mainstay Jet

Since 1875, four Moreton Bay figs have stood watch over El Pueblo de Los Angeles, the brick plaza where the city was founded. But now, there are only three after one toppled over this month. Dave McMenamin, who leads tours of the pueblo, says it felt “like losing an old friend.” But one man who has lived at the plaza for 25 years was less sentimental: “I mean, it took 150 years to get there, and to go like that.... But it’s like anything else around here. It’s a tree. A tree is a tree is a tree.”