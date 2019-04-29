Today: 'Lori Took the Bullet for All of Us'

A deadly shooting at a house of worship. An anti-Semitic manifesto. A community shaken. In an all-too-familiar scenario, a 19-year-old man entered Chabad of Poway on Saturday and opened fire, killing congregant Lori Gilbert-Kaye and wounding Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, an 8-year-old girl and her uncle. “Miraculously, the gun jammed,” said Goldstein, his hands in bandages, the day after. He described how an Army veteran chased after the gunman and an off-duty Border Patrol agent, who was also in the synagogue and was armed, fired at the gunman’s car as he drove away. Not long after he was shot, Goldstein saw his longtime friend Gilbert-Kaye lying unconscious on the lobby floor. “Lori took the bullet for all of us,” he said. The brutal act on the last day of Passover came exactly six months after a gunman killed 11 people and wounded seven others at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh — and amid an increase in anti-Semitic incidents nationwide, according to the Anti-Defamation League.