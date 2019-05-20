Today: A Trump Voter’s Family Separation

Jason Rochester of Roswell, Ga., says he voted for Donald Trump in 2016, hoping his election would lead to a Supreme Court that would overturn Roe vs. Wade. His wife, Cecilia, who had lived in the U.S. for nearly two decades after being caught twice illegally crossing the border, urged him to pay attention to Trump’s tough immigration talk. Jason said not to worry; “in my mind, bad hombres were people who did bad things.” But Cecilia would soon find herself back in Mexico and barred from reentering the U.S. — even after their son developed cancer. Now they’re raising a 6-year-old from opposite sides of the border. But would he have voted differently?