Chief Executive Officer

Speech and Language Development Center

CEO Adrienne Kessler joined Buena Park’s Speech and Language Development Center in 2016 with the goal of revitalizing and expanding the 60-year-old legacy center. Under her leadership, the center now offers innovative education and therapies for individuals with disabilities and special needs at every stage of life, including adults through an adult day program. Kessler also engineered the opening of an office in Temecula to address an urgent need for disability services there. She also has advanced quality services for those with disabilities by partnering with universities including USC, NYU, Chapman, UCI and CSUF to conduct original research and serve as a training site for the next generation of clinicians. She continues to shape policy and practices for special education statewide in her role on the board of directors for the California Association of Private Special Education Services.