President

Sunwest Bank

In his role as president, Carson Lappetito manages the day-to-day operations of Sunwest Bank, a $2.1 billion entrepreneurial business bank headquartered in Sandy, UT with operations across the Western U.S. He has led the technology transformation and organic growth of the bank over the last seven years, including the significant enhancement of the overall customer experience, development of full open-API capabilities for banking-as-a-service, the launch of its own “fintech products” on those rails and top quartile efficiency based on an in-house buy and build technology strategy. He also serves as president and director of its parent company, H Bancorp. Prior to forming H Bancorp, he served as vice president of Hovde Private Equity Advisors where he was responsible for overseeing multiple portfolio companies, identifying investment opportunities, and assisting portfolio companies with M&A, operational strategy, investment management and ALCO.