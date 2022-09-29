Chief Executive Officer

The Wooden Floor

Dawn S. Reese leverages her unique blend of experience in business, technology, education and the arts to not only propel young people forward, but to also help the nonprofit sector remain innovative to better serve those in need. She has helped The Wooden Floor, the youth development nonprofit she oversees as CEO, maintain its hardfought accomplishment of seeing 100 percent of the organization’s graduates finish high school on time and immediately enroll in higher education. Founded in 1983, The Wooden Floor transforms the lives of young people in low-income communities through the power of dance and access to higher education. Also, the nonprofit uses a long-term approach grounded in exploratory dance education to foster the confidence and gifts within each child to innovate, communicate and collaborate - skills necessary for success in school and in life. She is also the founder of the O.C. Nonprofit CEO Forum.