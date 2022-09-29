Co-Founder

Waterford Property Company

John Drachman is co-founder and head of Capital Markets for Waterford. Since starting his predecessor firm, Stillwater Investment Group, in 2014, Drachman has acquired and been a partner in over $2.8 billion of office, retail and apartment assets in Southern California. To acquire these assets, he has created and developed joint venture partnerships with a variety of different capital sources, including high-net-worth private investors, family offices and institutional equity funds while leveraging his strong relationships within the brokerage community to source opportunities. The firm was created to plan/ build/reposition unique real estate projects that meet or exceed the needs and desires of stakeholders while achieving high risk-adjusted returns for investors. Proving its business plan Waterford focused on innovative disruption within the housing market in 2021. Waterford is now the most active sponsor in the California Statewide Community Development Authority’s middle-income housing program.