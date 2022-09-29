Chief Executive Officer

Girls Inc. of Orange County

Under Lucy Santana’s 20+ years of leadership, Girls Inc. of Orange County has grown into one of the strongest chapters of Girls Inc. nationally. Santana and her team directly impact more than 4,500 girls in O.C. each year, with transformative programs designed to empower girls from economically disadvantaged circumstances to become “strong, smart and bold.” The organization’s programs address the full range of topics for girls and young women - healthy bodies/body image, literacy and financial literacy, making good life choices, building life skills and preparing for college and a career. Thanks to Santana’s efforts, Girls Inc. of O.C. will share $10 million in funding from Melinda French Gates’ Pivotal Ventures Equality Can’t Wait Challenge with several Girls Inc. chapters nationwide, launching Project Accelerate this year. In addition, she helped create the program aimed at expanding the power and influence of women in the United States by 2030.