City of Hope Opens Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center

City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has opened its visionary comprehensive cancer center in Orange County, creating a national model for delivering breakthrough research and pioneering treatments.

The academic cancer center ushers in a new era of hope for people with cancer. There, a team of some of the world’s most acclaimed physician-scientists - with expertise in lung, breast, gastrointestinal, gynecological, genitourinary, blood cancers and more - will lead next-level cancer treatment and research.

City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center was made possible by a transformational $50-million gift from Lennar Foundation, the charitable arm of homebuilder Lennar Corporation. In Orange County alone, City of Hope has more than 15,000 philanthropic supporters who fuel its mission to end cancer.

A Cancer Crisis in Orange County and Across the Nation

City of Hope officials cite several reasons for an expanded presence in the region. Nearly 20% of residents with cancer have left the area for advanced care, with many heading to City of Hope’s main campus in Duarte - an up to two-hour commute each way. In addition, despite its reputation for healthy living, Orange County is not immune from the one-in-three national statistic for cancer incidence.

In fact, the cancer incidence rate in the county is projected to increase by 18% over the next decade. Cancer risk increases with age and Orange County has a higher percentage of seniors than the U.S. average.

City of Hope, one of only 52 National Cancer Institute- designated comprehensive cancer centers in the country, is answering the call to extend its personalized care, outstanding research and lifesaving treatments closer to home for the county’s 3.2 million residents.

Built For and With the Community

City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center was designed with input from more than 500 patients, their families and community members. Every feature of the cancer center - from the design of gathering spaces to lighting, wall color, and even artwork selection - was intentionally chosen to promote healing and comfort, and ensure patients and their families have the best care experience.

Every employee is committed to delivering compassionate care, continuing the City of Hope legacy of taking patients’ hands and never letting go.

Features include:

• 67 spacious exam and treatment rooms

• 15 consultation rooms equipped with the latest technology, allowing patients and family members to meet comfortably with their care team

• An infusion center designed around patient preferences with 43 infusion bays and 10 private infusion treatment rooms; the infusion bays feature repositionable furnishings, flexible privacy options and panoramic views of the Saddleback mountains

• Hope Boutique, a full-service salon and specialty shopping experience with oncology-trained cosmetologists who help patients with customized cosmetology services, breast prostheses and more

• A retail and specialty pharmacy that dispenses traditional, specialty and over-the-counter medications, alleviating the travel burden on patients for their medication needs; in addition, a compounding pharmacy provides a full evaluation of patients’ needs and prepares personalized chemotherapeutic and non-chemotherapeutic medications; specialty-trained clinical pharmacists assist patients with medication management

• A full range of state-of-the-art laboratory services in one location, making it convenient for patients to get routine blood draws

• Feng Shui design, art galleries, a healing garden, dedicated space for family members to gather or work and programs to care for the whole patient - mind, body, and spirit

City of Hope Orange County’s cancer care network currently includes four regional clinics -- two in Newport Beach, one in Huntington Beach and one in Irvine. The cancer center, the regional clinics and the planned hospital will create Orange County’s largest network dedicated exclusively to cancer treatment and cures.

“City of Hope’s vision is to make leading-edge research, treatment and care accessible to more patients, families and communities across the country,” said Robert Stone, president and CEO, and Helen and Morgan Chu, chief executive officer and distinguished chair at City of Hope. “Our new Orange County campus does just that, embedding an academic cancer center in the heart of a community to deliver cancer breakthroughs and innovation for generations of patients in need of our advanced care. Thank you to the teams, partners and philanthropists who brought us to this historic day.”

“With the opening of City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center, we are delivering on our promise to the people of Orange County and changing cancer care for our family, friends and neighbors,” said Annette M. Walker, president of City of Hope Orange County.

“Four years ago, we pledged to bring the most advanced cancer care to Orange County, home to 3.2 million people. As we open our cancer center’s doors, our highly committed teams join the community in celebrating the delivery of tomorrow’s lifesaving treatments to those who need them today. Hope is truly here in Orange County.

For more information or to become a volunteer or philanthropic partner of City of Hope Orange County, go to CityofHope.org/OC.