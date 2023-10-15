The City of Anaheim and Jamboree Housing Announce the Grand Opening of Finamore Place

This summer, Jamboree Housing Corporation (Jamboree) and the city of Anaheim along with stakeholders - including U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance, the Orange County Housing Trust and Disneyland Resort - announced the grand opening of Finamore Place at 915 E. Orangewood Avenue in Anaheim.

A decade in the making, Finamore Place is now officially open, bringing critically needed af fordable housing to the City of Anaheim with a brand-new community center. Finamore Place Community Collaborative serves as a premier model of Jamboree’s innovative approach to community impact.

Open and accessible for all, this center features mental, healthcare and educational services that previously were lacking, or unavailable, within the area.

Thanks to these entities working together, families and individuals in Anaheim will now have access to St. Jude Neighborhood Health Center, which provides free medical services to Medi-Cal patients, with pediatrics, women’s health/prenatal care, and optometry services; Orange County Head Start’s early education center, which serves 40 children to meet the educational, emotional, social, health, and nutritional needs of lowincome children and families; and the Child Guidance Center, offering family behavioral health services, including Parent Child Interaction Therapy, ADHD treatment, children’s behavior management therapy, and Military Veterans Family Treatment and Support.

Finamore Place is named as a lasting tribute to Marcy Finamore, whose passion for Jamboree’s mission to provide high-quality housing and community services helped propel them to their leadership position today. Finamore Place is a beacon of hope and support for residents, unlocking potential for the entire neighborhood. It represents many firsts in housing, healthcare, education and partnerships. The company currently owns and operates over 100 communities across California with Finamore Place being its eighth development in partnership with the city of Anaheim.

Finamore Place now brings a vibrant community to the once-vacant 2.86-acre site. Since 2008, the city of Anaheim and Jamboree have created more than 800 units of high-quality, affordable housing.

Finamore Place spans a nearly threeacre footprint, including a four-story, 102-unit residential apartment building, a two-story 17,000-square-foot community center and a spacious courtyard spanning nearly 15,000 square feet of active open space. The community includes one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

(Ann Rodchua/Ann Rodchua - stock.adobe.com)

The residential community was developed for families who earn between 30% and 60% of the area median income (AMI) in the community of Anaheim, which offers excellent job and educational opportunities.

Funding by the Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) administered by the County of Orange dedicated 20 of the 102 units for residents with special needs. Rents will be $762 to $2,114 per month based on household size and income level. “We celebrate Finamore Place with the entire community of Anaheim,” Laura Archuleta, president and CEO of Jamboree, said. “The community needed affordable housing. Together, with the city of Anaheim, and the invested leadership of Disneyland Resor t and Orange County Housing Trust, we built it.

Kids needed early education. We partnered with the Orange County Head Start to build an education center. Families needed emotional, physical and mental healthcare. We partnered with the Child Guidance Center and St. Jude Neighborhood Health Center, and now we have a medical services center and a Child Guidance Center. When the need is there, we rise up together to create a solution. Finamore Place is a model of success, and we’re honored to welcome residents and community members to live, and thrive, here.”

Finamore Place was made possible with funding from U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance, which provided $24.3 million in tax credit equity; $32.3 million in construction financing; and $16.7 million in permanent financing. The city of Anaheim, for its part, provided $4 million in HOME, transportation waiver, rebates and energy credits and a 55-year ground lease worth $10.2 million, and 20 Section 8 Project-Based Vouchers (PBV).

And finally, the Orange County Housing Trust (OCHT) provided a $1.5-million grant through funding from Disneyland Resort. (The “last-mile” funding resulted from a generous $5-million contribution to OCHT from the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, providing leadership-level commitment in support of gap financing for the acquisition, development and construction of permanent supportive and affordable housing projects in Orange County.)

“Disneyland Resort is committed to helping those facing homelessness by providing funding to help get projects like Finamore Place across the finish line,” said Ken Potrock, president of Disneyland Resort. “Anaheim is our home and it’s incredible to see what we can do when we come together and partner with our community to make a meaningful difference.”

