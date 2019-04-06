Why are L.A. and HUD bickering over how to build affordable housing for the disabled?

There’s clearly lingering frustration. HUD officials question why it’s taken the city so long to fix a problem that was identified in 2012, and that continues to harm low-income disabled tenants. An independent monitor hired to track progress on the settlement with disability advocates found the city has so far missed every deadline set in the agreement. Of the 4,000 accessible units the city is supposed to retrofit or build over a decade, not one had been certified as accessible at the end of 2018 — two and a half years into the settlement.