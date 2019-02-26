California plays an overlooked part in Trump's immigration detention gulag

“Although children, women, and men all comprise the immigration detainee population, the most typical profile for detainees housed in California is that of a 25- to 34-year-old male from either Mexico, India, Guatemala, Honduras, or El Salvador, who spends an average of 51 days at any given facility. While this is the most common profile in California, through our review, we also encountered immigrants as young as 13 and as old as 95.”