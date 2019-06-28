DACA will get its day in the Supreme Court just in time for the 2020 election

In crafting the DACA program, President Obama invoked a president’s authority to use prosecutorial discretion in determining which deportation cases to pursue. It struck him and many, many others as unfair to deport people who’d been brought to the U.S. without a say in the matter, who were then raised and educated here, and who, in many cases, are Americans in every way except legal status. And many of them have few ties to the countries in which they were born; they may not even speak the language there.