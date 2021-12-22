Letters to the Editor: How ‘Speaker Trump’ would have a back door to the presidency

To the editor: Nicholas Goldberg’s column “House Speaker Donald Trump — could there be a worse idea?” was informative and well-written, but it did not touch on why Republicans are pushing for former President Trump to be elected speaker of the House if the GOP wins control in 2022.

If there is a dispute about the counting of electoral votes, and neither Congress nor the courts declare a winner by Jan. 20, 2025, Trump would be installed as president, per the Constitution and the 1947 President Succession Act. That would occur even if Trump did not run for president in 2024, or if he ran and lost in a landslide. Once installed in this backdoor fashion, there will be little chance of getting him out peacefully.

The absurdity of making Trump speaker is giving cover to the real reason behind this GOP trial balloon. It is up to Goldberg and other members of the media to make this more clear before it actually happens.

Ron Shinkman, Northridge

..

To the editor: Most Americans are concerned with COVID-19 and the new Omicron strain affecting a return to normalcy. They are worried about inflation, meaning higher prices for food and gasoline, and fearful of crime.

Does anyone believe that many Americans have given any real thought to the possibility that Trump could become House speaker?

It seems Goldberg and others in the media can’t write anything positive about the disastrous first year of the Biden administration, so their focus will continue to be on Trump.

Janet Polak, Beverly Hills

..

To the editor: Trump will never be the speaker of the House.

For one thing, he would have to do actual work, which is something he has eschewed his entire life.

For another, he would actually have to understand the Constitution and how Congress actually functions, something he has never bothered to learn. He would not be a king; he would merely be the speaker, but this is a role he will never comprehend.

I daresay he could be disqualified before that issue ever comes up. He is facing multiple lawsuits and possibly criminal charges, which he seems to be able to wiggle his way out of most of the time. However, I am hoping this time could be different.

How Trump still has supporters is completely beyond me. Just the thought that he could actually be speaker is absolutely terrifying. How low have we sunk to even contemplate such a thing?

Rebecca S. Hertsgaard, Palm Desert

..

To the editor: Our Congress is pretty aptly described as a gang of 535 self-aggrandizers. Thus, moving his clown show from Mar-a-Lago in Florida to the House rotunda would be a piece of cake for the ringmaster of the Trump circus.

It would also be a more accurate representation of Capitol Hill chaos than we have today when congressional clowns camouflage their big shoes and red noses.

Yes, Speaker Trump is a terrible idea, but is Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) much better?

Paul Bloustein, Cincinnati