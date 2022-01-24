Letters to the Editor: Require Salton Sea lithium miners to help restore the dying lake

To the editor: Although the mining of lithium for emerging technologies like new electric-car batteries is still controversial because of the effects on the environment, mining of this valuable mineral is a sure thing.

However, for those of us who live near the receding Salton Sea, which is seen as having major potential for lithium extraction, the health issues and loss of wildlife habitat trump all other considerations. Toxic dust that now harms the local population will eventually reach metropolitan areas, so the health of the sea should concern all of us.

For decades, millions have been spent on studies and proposals, which are mired in dozens of county, state and federal bureaucracies, none of which appear to have any decision-making power.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, please make the funding of these lithium mining projects contingent upon their investing in the restoration of the Salton Sea. Let’s start with the importation of water from the Sea of Cortez or Pacific Ocean via canals or pipelines.

Rich companies will make a fortune mining lithium, so require them to share the wealth and clean up the mess.

Kay Wolff, La Quinta