Letters to the Editor: A VP can overturn an election? Be careful what you wish for, Mr. Trump

To the editor: I was skeptical at first when the former president claimed that his vice president had the power to reject state electors and pick the winner of the last election. (“Trump’s GOP: Party further tightens tie to former president,” Feb. 6)

Now I’m thinking, though, what do I know? I’m just a retired firefighter, and he was the leader of the free world. Maybe former President Trump is right.

Congress should get to work immediately clarifying electoral vote counting procedures. Make them properly reflect the interpretation of the former president.

Then we can have Vice President Kamala Harris pick the next winner — and the vice president whom she picks, the one after that, and so on.

I look forward to an unbroken string of good Democratic presidents and vice presidents and no more insurrectionists, climate change deniers, COVID-19 spreaders or conspiracy theorists in the White House.

Give Trump his due on this one. Genius!

Pat McOsker, Redondo Beach

To the editor: Contrary to the belief of California RNC committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon, the national midterm elections are not “about a party electing its leaders.” They are a popular election in which the people decide who will represent them in Congress.

According to the oath taken by these representatives, they swear to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States.” There is no mention of any political party, unless some mumble under their breath, “And to promote the interests and preserve the power of my party, without regard to consequences to this democracy.”

Let’s listen closely.

Diane Stef, Ventura

To the editor: What the GOP says: The Jan. 6 House panel’s investigation, while ostensibly a bipartisan effort to determine how the deadly Capitol insurrection arose, amounts to a “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”

What Republicans really think, but won’t publicly state: The panel’s ultimate findings likely will provide incontrovertible evidence of Trump’s culpability for the insurrection’s incitement, and thereby sabotage the GOP’s chances of success in 2022 and 2024.

As the panel continues to succeed in obtaining testimony, documents and other damning evidence of Trump’s aiding and abetting of the insurrection, look for the GOP to ramp up its Orwellian doublespeak.

In truth, most Republicans deem the Jan. 6 panel’s likely findings to pose an unprecedented existential threat to their party’s survival.

Sarah S. Williams, Santa Barbara

