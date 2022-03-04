Letters to the Editor: My dad’s ashes are scattered at Dodger Stadium. The MLB lockout might be it for me

To the editor: I sat on my dad’s lap at Dodger Stadium from when I was a newborn until I graduated to my very own seat. I inherited these seats, in which I have sat for 38 years, after my father died five years ago. I have been reluctant to relinquish them because when I sit in them every summer, I feel my dad next to me again.

Now, with Opening Day delayed because of the player lockout, all I feel is incredibly taken advantage of.

My dad’s memorial service was in the Stadium Club at Dodger Stadium. A few of his ashes are scattered in Parking Lot K, where he anxiously awaits the start of the season so I can wave to him and say, “Hey Dad!”

Sorry Daddy. Keep waiting. The owners and players and money and greed are keeping yet another baseball season away from us.

Advertisement

After last year’s hybrid season of pandemic restrictions through mid-June, and the completely fan-less 2020 season in which we missed witnessing a Dodgers World Series win in person, I almost feel more cheated now than I did with Game 7 of the 2017 World Series.

What will it take to end the lockout? A true revolt of every season ticket holder to accept their refund and say, “Take me out of the ballgame?” I have 38 years of happy Dodger memories, but this may be the final out.

Anne Nemer, Studio City

..

To the editor: My daughter was 11 years old in 1994 and a newly enthusiastic baseball fan who would sit in front of the TV with her baseball cards spread out in front of her, each player card in its corresponding position as she watched the game.

Then came the baseball strike and the cancellation of the 1994 World Series. She lost interest and never went back.

Will these people ever learn?

Thomas D. Penfield, Cardiff, Calif.