Letters to the Editor: Will the Latino embrace of far-right Christianity last?

To the editor: Growing up Catholic in the 1970s and ‘80s in San Diego after my parents moved us from Tijuana, Mexico, I was constantly targeted by Mormons and evangelical Christians for conversion. Back then, Latinos were a small fraction of evangelicals, although they were a larger proportion of Seventh-day Adventists and Jehovah’s Witnesses. (“Latino evangelicals used to shun politics. Will they now become a right-wing force?” March 4)

What strikes me now is that since the early ‘80s, non-Latinos have been moving away from evangelical groups because of their far-right, anti-gay, anti-choice, anti-immigrant stands, just as more Latinos are joining these groups. How can a Latino join a church that follows Christ but supports the intolerance, bigotry and divisiveness of a party and a former president?

These worshippers are part of a cyclical trend as they discover the truth about their new religion: that their services are no different than ones held in the intolerant South.

It might take a generation or two, but those attending these hip evangelical services will see their faith is not about constantly proselytizing; it is about helping the poor, the sick and those less fortunate.

Gustavo Friederichsen, Westlake Village

To the editor: I personally become very annoyed when people equate the tenets of Christianity with conservative politics. As a follower of Christ, I see no connection between conservative politics and the teachings of Christ, and I find the public’s tendency to see every Christian as politically conservative offensive.

In your article, Pastor Netz Gomez is quoted as saying, “Us Christians who vote biblically can make a great difference in our nation.” What is voting biblically?

The fruit of the spirit, as described in the book of Galatians, includes the values to which we Christians aspire. Those values are “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control.”

In my opinion, to attribute these virtues in greater measure to either political party is erroneous and decidedly not biblical.

Margaret Tally, Calabasas