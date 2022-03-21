Letters to the Editor: It’s time for U.S. forces to enter the fight for Ukraine

To the editor: I do not want to see soldiers of any nationality sent off to war. It is never fair to have the youth of a nation put in harm’s way to carry out the dogma of a country’s politicians. (“Zelensky prods Biden to pledge more Ukraine aid in emotional speech to Congress,” March 16)

At the same time, I think it is important to take a stand against any world leaders who kill their own people or the civilian population of another country.

And what has been the response from “on high” in the West? The White House, the United Nations and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization have all talked about what should be done, and what could be done, and what the long-term consequences of engagement are.

While the debate continues, the Ukrainian body count increases.

Advertisement

The West, especially the United States, needs to take more aggressive action now. Our country’s history is loaded with examples of taking action as part of “doing the right thing.”

I have based my support or disapproval of our country’s military actions on the best and most accurate information available. Now, I can only conclude that we need to take more aggressive military action. I firmly believe that it is the right thing to do.

Elliott Singer, Los Alamitos

..

To the editor: The Russian invasion of Ukraine has brought us hellish images, perhaps the most stark being the dying pregnant woman in the attack on the maternity hospital in Mariupol.

The counterweight to this atrocity is the far greater devastation of Hiroshima and Nagasaki (speaking of war crimes).

There are those who favor the enforcement of a “no-fly zone,” a misleading term for engaging in an air war with Russian aircraft. This air war, or even flying MiGs into Ukraine from NATO territory, could all too easily escalate into not just a wider conflict, but to the level of a thermonuclear World War III.

Even in the third grade, I knew that hiding under my desk wouldn’t save me from the nukes.

Scott McKenzie, La Cañada Flintridge

..

To the editor: Why is direct confrontation with Russian the scary line that the U.S. and NATO will not cross, even to save thousands of women, children and men from suffering and death? Isn’t this just the situation for which NATO was created?

Russia is murdering and pillaging the people of a nascent democratic country, and we refuse to stop the carnage. If not now, when?

Sharon Fane, North Hollywood