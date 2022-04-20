Letters to the Editor: Dropping the travel mask mandate is a slap in the face to seniors like me

To the editor: I had to calm down before writing in reaction to the judge invalidating the federal mask mandate for public transportation, including airplanes.

I quote Heath Montgomery, a spokesman for Los Angeles International Airport: “We encourage everybody to be a good fellow traveler to everybody else and respect the choices they make.”

Is he forgetting who should be respecting whom? I’m a senior, and as many seniors do, I have Type 2 diabetes. Do I need to wear a “respect me” T-shirt for someone else to actually respect me and my health?

A Southwest Airlines statement read, “We encourage individuals to make the best decision to support their personal well-being.” Does that mean I shouldn’t fly because someone else’s personal choice not to wear a mask could land me in the hospital? What about me?

Dropping the federal mandate to wear masks in crowded places like planes, airports and trains is utterly stupid, inconsiderate, dangerous and unnecessary.

Meyera Robbins, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: A federal judge has told us that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority to recommend that passengers wear masks.

Who died and made the judge the authorized health authority for pandemic safety? Should we not worry the next time we’re on a plane or in an Uber?

Law school is not medical school.

Michael Gross, Woodland Hills